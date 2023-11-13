UPDATE (12:58 PM): On November 13, 2023, shortly after 9 AM, the Louisiana Tech University Police Department responded to a stabbing at the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center on campus. According to Louisiana Tech University, officers received a phone call at approximately 9:08 AM and had the suspect in custody at approximately 9:12 AM.

The attack happened outside of the building as the victims were leaving. The suspect then allegedly fled south toward the main campus and was apprehended by campus police without incident.

Officials believe that the incident was a random act of violence. The suspect was identified as Jacoby Johnson, who is a student at the university. Johnson is being treated at Northern Louisiana Medical Center for injuries received during the initial incident.

According to reports, four individuals were victims in the incident and two of the victims were airlifted to Shreveport, La. for treatment. One victim refused treatment.

As of 11:40 AM, one victim is in critical condition at NLMC, and the two other victims are in serious but stable condition. The victim airlifted is a graduate student and the other three victims are non-students.

The investigation is ongoing. Be sure to visit myarklamiss.com for more updates on this incident.

UPDATE: Although some reports have announced that there was a fatality as a result of the stabbing, no victims have been pronounced deceased as of 11:21 AM, according to the Ruston Daily Leader.

According to reports, the suspect was taken into custody at the Kidd Student Housing Complex and the suspect was not believed to be a resident. Ruston High School was placed on a “soft lockdown” for a brief period after the incident.

We will keep you up to date with the latest details.