Multiple shootings plague New Orleans in violent start to July 13

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a Monday evening filled with gun violence, including one in the 2500 block of N. Rocheblave Street just before midnight, it was another bloody start to the day in New Orleans on Tuesday.

Just after 1 a.m., the NOPD reported a shooting near the intersection of Carrollton and Washington avenues that left one man hospitalized. An hour and a half later, a man was fatally wounded following a shooting in the 1400 block of Shirley Drive. A woman was also hospitalized from this incident.

Fast forward to 9 a.m., and the NOPD reported a non-fatal shooting that happened two and a half hours earlier near Hayne Boulevard and Means Avenue that sent a man to the hospital with gunshot wound.

Minutes later, the NOPD informed WGNO of a fatal shooting in the 10900 block of Roger Drive. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult male who was pronounced dead on the scene after sustaining multiple bullet wounds.

NOPD investigate a shooting in the 10900 block of Roger Drive (Photo: Patrick Thomas | WGNO)

There is no further information on any of the shootings above.

These are ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information on these incidents or any others are encouraged to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.