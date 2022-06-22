Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

ALEXANDRIA, La. – (WNTZ) Grant, Natchitoches, and Rapides Parishes – Over the last two weeks, the Central Louisiana Violent Crime Abatement Team (VCAT) conducted a very successful criminal enforcement detail. This collaborative unified initiative was comprised of Louisiana State Police, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Louisiana Probation and Parole, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department, Alexandria Police Department, Natchitoches City Police Department, Lecompte Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Woodworth Police Department, Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, Pineville City Marshal’s Office and Louisiana National Guard.

The goal of the operation was to detect, identify, and apprehend individuals involved in various types of criminal activity including, but not limited to, weapons violations, violent crime, possession of stolen property, and possession/distribution of illicit drugs.

Due to the multi-agency partnership and the effort put forth from all involved, the operation totaled:

One hundred seventy-one criminal arrests.

There were 278 total charges. Of the 278 charges, there were 140 drug charges, 28 weapon charges, 57 other felony charges, 38 misdemeanor charges, and 15 probation violations. Additionally, there were 55 traffic citations issued, 107 drug seizures, four currency seizures, and four search warrants executed.

Thirty-one illegally possessed firearms seized.

The seizure of six pounds of methamphetamine, two gallons of PCP, over 3,400 dosage units of ecstasy, over 200 grams of fentanyl, over 1,500 prescription pills, and over two pounds of marijuana.

The seizure of over $5,000.00 in drug related currency.

Louisiana State Police remains committed to working alongside our federal, state, and local public safety partners to ensure safe communities across the state. To report suspicious or criminal activity in your community, the Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.