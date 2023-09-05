HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Mt. Vernon Police charged a teenager with operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Monday, and a background check on the suspect revealed felony warrants out of Mississippi.

According to a release, officers stopped Darrell Hinton, 18, of Pearl River County, Mississippi, after he was spotted crossing into the turning lane, striking a concrete curb, nearly hitting another vehicle head-on and traveling approximately 60 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone in the area of 4th and Elm Street. Officers said they could smell alcoholic beverages inside the car and an open container was visible. Officers say Hinton had a BAC of .128.

While checking for warrants, officers discovered Hinton was wanted in Mississippi on a felony indictment for armed robbery of a bank as well as assault with a deadly weapon.

Hinton was booked into the Posey County jail on the following local charges: