MPD: Rayville man accused of forcing his way into a woman’s home, raping her

MONROE, La. — A Rayville man has been arrested by Monroe Police after he is accused of forcing his way into the victim’s and raping her.

According to arrest reports for 42-year-old Charles Holiday, the incident happened on October 31 around 1:30 PM.

In the reports, the victim, who has a protective order against Holiday, told police that Holiday forced his way into her home, refused to leave after she asked multiple times and that Holiday threatened to hurt her if she refused to have sex with him.

The victim says that Holiday grabbed her by her neck and choked her before he forced her into the bedroom where she says that he raped her.

Holiday admits that he did go to the woman’s house but denies threatening her or forcing his way into her home. He also told police that she never told him to stop.

Holiday was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He faces one count of Second Degree Rape, one count of Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, and one count of Violation of Protective Order. His bond was not set at the time of publishing.