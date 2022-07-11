Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY) — Nathan Carter and Jacoldy Fox are now in jail, charged with the killing Telvis Benjamin, 26. Benjamin’s mother says she finally has justice for the murder of her son which took place two years ago.

Carter is charged with second degree murder. Fox is charged with principal to second degree murder.

Nathan Carter

Jacoldy Fox

Telvis Benjamin’s mother says she waited two long years to see the two suspects put behind bars. Standing on Joan St. where her son took his last breath, his mother, Amy Senegal, recalls the day her son was taken from her.

“When I got the knock on the door and I took off running from down the street, I just saw my child laying here with his head tilted to the right. The only thing I could see was just the blood. This is the mark here. This is the spot where is actually happened,” Senegal said, pointing to the street.

While it’s still painful to remember what happened there, Senegal says it gives her peace to know the men suspected of doing this to her son are behind bars.

“Telvis, I love you. Telvis, we’re finally going to have justice,” his mother said.

She says it took nearly two years, but finally, they have closure.

Sergeant Robin Green with Lafayette Police Department says detectives worked tirelessly on this case to charge the men responsible.

“We have a mother that has been grieving the loss of her child, so now we’re able to give the family closure. This closure is by bringing the men responsible for her son’s death to justice, so justice can be served, and so she can move on with her life knowing that her son didn’t die in vain,” Sergeant Green told News Ten.

Amy Senegal says she hopes others can see how much it affects a family when the person or persons accused of a crime are brought to justice. She hopes to inspire others to come forward.

“Anybody know anything about anybody, any kind of crime that happened, y’all speak up. At the end of the day, family needs to know what’s going on. Family is everything. Don’t let it be a cold case because families want closure. When hearts hurt, they hurt. When you lose a loved one, you lose yourself,” she said.

Nathan Carter is currently incarcerated in Avoyelles Parish for unrelated charges. Jacoldy Fox was incarcerated in Jeff Davis Parish, also for unrelated charges. He has been transferred to the Tensas Parish jail.