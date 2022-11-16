BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The mother of a two-year-old child who died from a fentanyl overdose over the summer pled not guilty to a second-degree murder charge in court Tuesday.
Whitney Ard, 28, was arrested by deputies in August on a negligent homicide charge after two-year-old Mitchell Robinson was declared dead at a hospital in June. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Robinson’s sibling said he “ate mom’s pills.”
The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office said Robinson’s death was due to “acute fentanyl toxicity.”
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) launched an internal review into the case, saying they were making policy changes and working with the Office of Inspector General.
Ard was formally charged with second-degree murder at the tail end of September.
Latest Articles:
- GBI: Georgia man facing two dozen charges relating to gang activity and drugs
- A Magical Cirque Christmas happening November 18 in El Dorado
- Popeyes debuts new chicken sandwich, dares competition to ‘Copy This’
- Black think tank launches campaign urging Congress to prioritize racial diversity in offices
- Fentanyl vaccine may have been discovered, researchers say