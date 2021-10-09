Mother of baby found dead in vehicle at W. Shreveport mobile home park arrested

UPDATE: SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of an infant found dead inside a vehicle at a West Shreveport mobile home park Thursday afternoon has been arrested and charged in connection with the child’s death.

Meagan Everett, 30, was taken into custody on a felony warrant for negligent homicide and booked into the Shreveport City Jail just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Meaghan Everette

(Photo courtesy Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 1-year-old Joseph Everett was left in a parked vehicle outside his family’s home in the Forest Estates mobile home park off Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Pines Road for several hours before he was found shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday. Police said they believe the child’s death was heat-related. An autopsy was ordered.

Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and launched their investigations. While CSIU photographed the scene and collected evidence. SPD detectives interviewed witnesses and Everette, the boy’s mother.

Detectives worked through the day and night and learned that Joseph had been left unattended inside of the vehicle since mid-morning. The vehicle was off, the windows were up and the child ultimately died from the heat.

Just after midnight Saturday, Everette was transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, where she is being held on a $150,000 bond.