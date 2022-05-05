NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway in New Orleans after police say a toddler was hospitalized and later died of severe injuries.

According to the NOPD, police were notified of an unresponsive child shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. Initial reports indicated physical abuse.

The child, later identified as 2-year-old Gaylan Ferrand, was taken to a hospital for what police said were “multiple serious injuries.”

Later Friday evening, the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Diane M. Ferrand was detained and questioned regarding her son’s condition. She was subsequently arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

The following day, the child died while in the hospital.

According to information obtained by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office, the preliminary cause of the child’s death was due to blunt force injuries. The child’s death was determined to be a homicide.

Ferrand was then rebooked on one count of second-degree murder for the death of her son.

Police continue to investigate the death of Gaylan Ferrand. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD’s Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online to Crimestoppers, or by calling (504) 822-1111.