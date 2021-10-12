Mother charged in connection to 11-month-old daughter’s death

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman has been charged in connection with the death of her 11-month-old child.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said 21-year-old Kageionna Butler of Houma was arrested and charged with principal to second-degree murder. Authorities confirmed she was the mother of Zabria Guidry.

On Sept. 28, the child’s father, 26-year-old Jake Guidry was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Guidry told deputies that the child died after he had hit her “too hard.”

The child’s body was located by deputies in the back of Guidry’s vehicle.

Jake Guidry

Photo courtesy of Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

On Oct. 10, Butler was arrested in Terrebonne Parish and transported to Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

Butler’s bail has been set at $1 million.