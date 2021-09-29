Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police held a press conference regarding the Nevaeh Allen investigation where Chief Murphy Paul confirmed that the mother, Lanaya Cardwell, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said Phillip Gardner’s charges now include second-degree murder.

Gardner, the mother’s boyfriend, was arrested for his involvement in two-year-old Nevaeh Allen’s disappearance.



Mugshot for Lanaya Cardwell and Phillip Gardner. (Courtesy of BRPD)

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, Gardner was arrested Saturday night and booked in East Baton Rouge Prison. Gardner has been charged with Unlawful Disposal of Remains and Obstruction of Justice. His bond was set at $75,000.

Nevaeh Allen’s body was found in Hancock County in Mississippi, police said. Baton Rouge Police say Phillip Gardner claimed he found Nevaeh unresponsive Friday afternoon. They said he later dumped her body in a wooded area in Mississippi.

On Monday, Sept. 27, the EBR Coroner’s Office officially ruled the manner of death as a homicide. The official cause of death is pending.