LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A Louisiana couple is in custody after a 1-year-old girl was found dead at her home in LaPlace over the weekend.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office says Renard Robinson and Keaura Dillon, both age 23, were arrested on Monday on charges related to second-degree murder.

According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, deputies were called to the home in the 500 block of Revere Drive around 9:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a child not breathing. It was there that detectives found the toddler unresponsive with no vital signs.

The parish coroner pronounced the child dead at the scene. However, an examination revealed to detectives a bigger story surrounding the child’s death.

Sheriff Tregre says the child was found with multiple bruises on her face and other areas of her body. The autopsy ruled the child’s death as a homicide by blunt-force trauma.

We’re told Robinson reportedly admitted to detectives that he harmed the child, which caused her to lose consciousness up until her death. The sheriff says the suspect also told Dillon, the child’s mother, what happened before speaking with detectives.

Robinson has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $300,000 bond. Dillon was charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. Her bond was set at $190,000.

The investigation remains ongoing by the SJSO.