WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 27, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 1600 block of Arkansas Road. Upon arrival, officers came in contact with 42-year-old Daisy Mae Rice Nolan.

Authorities discovered Nolan had an arrest warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was placed under arrest and advised of her Miranda Rights.

Officers then searched Daisy and located two grams of methamphetamine. Daisy, along with her 16-year-old daughter, her son 24-year-old Charles Wayne Nolan Jr., and his girlfriend, granted authorities to search the residence. During the search, officers located a bag containing marijuana, multiple marijuana pipes, and a methamphetamine pipe inside of Daisy’s bedroom.

Although Daisy took responsibility for the narcotics, her 16-year-old daughter attempted to take ownership of the narcotics. Her daughter mentioned that she has been smoking methamphetamine since she was 13-years-old. She also mentioned that her dugs were always given to her by her mother.

Officers also discovered methamphetamine inside of Charles and his girlfriend’s bedroom. Charles advised officers that he and his girlfriend use methamphetamine, and it was provided to them by his mother.

Daisy and Charles were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Daisy was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Cruelty to Juveniles. Her bond was set at $9,250.

Charles was charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.