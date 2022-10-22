Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, the State Fire Marshal’s Office announced they have arrested a mother and daughter for allegedly setting a mobile home on fire. According to officials, the duo was moving out of the residence.

Authorities booked 40-year-old Melissa Adams and 21-year-old Alabama Adams into the West Carroll Parish Jail on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, for Aggravated Arson and Criminal Conspiracy. On the evening of October 13, 2022, the Forest Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on the 200 block of Jones Loop in Oak Grove, La.

Firefighters observed suspicious elements in the fire and requested the State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the incident. During the investigation of the scene, authorities determined that the fire began in a bedroom and they could not rule out that it was intentional.

A witness advised authorities that Melissa allegedly was seen arriving at the mobile home immediately prior to the fire and then seen leaving the residence as an explosion occurred that affected mobile homes nearby. According to authorities, Melissa admitted that she and Alabama were involved in the fire as a way to cover up damage to the property that they were vacating.