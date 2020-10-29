Moss Bluff man arrested in connection with crash that killed jogger

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- Authorities believe a driver who struck and killed a 30-year-old jogger was impaired at the time of the crash in Moss Bluff Thursday morning.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:30 p.m. deputies were called to the intersection of Old Highway 171 and Rollins Road in reference to a man being hit by a vehicle.

Investigators believe the driver, identified as 22-year-old George McKinney Jr., was speeding southbound when he allegedly truck the victim, Jason Webb, 30, of Moss Bluff, who was jogging at the time.

Webb was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from injuries he sustained in the crash, authorities said.

“During the investigation, while deputies were speaking with McKinney, they observed signs of impairment,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Deputies also reportedly found alcoholic beverages in McKinney’s car, authorities said. He was arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, where a breath intoxilyzer test revealed he was two times over the legal limit.

McKinney was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and faces charges of vehicular homicide, DWI 1st and careless operation. As of Thursday afternoon, his bond was still pending.