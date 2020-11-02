Moss Bluff man arrested for stabbing, rape, false imprisonment

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Calcasieu Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Moss Bluff man after he allegedly stabbed a woman, held her against her will and raped her.

Gerardo Calix-Arteaga, 38, of Moss Bluff, was charged with first-degree rape, aggravated battery, resisting arrest and false imprisonment with offender armed with a dangerous weapon.

Deputies responded to a call on Nov. 1 in which the caller said a woman had shown up at his house with a stab wound. When deputies arrived, the woman said she had been stabbed by a man she’d recently met while at his residence. The victim said Arteaga was held against her will and raped after the stabbing before breaking free and going to a nearby house for help.

Arteaga had fled the scene, according to deputies. With the assistance of a K-9 officer, Arteaga was apprehended in a wooded area behind the home. He was arrested and taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained during his capture. He was later booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Arteaga also had a detainer placed on him by U.S. Border Patrol.