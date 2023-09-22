VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Morgan City man is accused of an alligator hunting violation in Vermilion Parish, authorities said.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited Clifford Roberts, 58, on Sept. 17 for taking an alligator from an unapproved area.

Agents received a tip about Roberts taking an alligator from an unapproved area just north of Gueydan on Sept. 15, authorities said. Agents met Roberts Sept. 17 and he admitted to taking the over 10-foot alligator from the unapproved area. Roberts had an alligator tag for an approved property and put that tag on the alligator, according to agents.

Agents seized the alligator hide.

Taking an alligator from an unapproved area brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.