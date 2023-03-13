All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Louisiana State Police made several arrests that led to the removal of a large amount of narcotics in Morehouse Parish.

Photo courtesy of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to deputies, the investigation led to the arrest of 25-year-old Briana Musgrove and 55-year-old Rodney Gray. Musgrove was charged with 15 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Careless Operation, Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Transactions involving proceeds from Drug Offenses, Drug Conspiracy, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Gray was charged with 9 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Authorities confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.