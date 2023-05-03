BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Sheriff Tubbs of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, on the night of May 1, 2023, a man was found dead in the sleep compartment of a semi-trailer truck.

The truck was located on Kammell Street in Bastrop. At this time, the identity of the deceased man is unknown and still under investigation. Sheriff Tubbs believes no foul play was involved in the death.

Hopefully we’ll know more and be able to get his identity soon. I do not believe that this was a murder. Sheriff Mike Tubbs

As this story develops, we’ll continue to provide more updates at myarklamiss.com.

