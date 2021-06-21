More than 60 vehicles broken into/burglarized in St. Landry Parish in one month

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- In the past month, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating numerous vehicle break-ins.

“It’s happening in the early morning hours after midnight,” Sheriff Guidroz explains.

He says over 60 vehicles have been burglarized since May but he says only two were forced entry.

Sheriff Guidroz continues, “Subdivisions are being hit and rural areas. The video cameras are not stopping them.”

Sheriff Guidroz says the biggest concern stemming from the break-ins are the number of guns stolen.

He says over 20 guns are currently circulating the streets.

“We have extra patrols throughout the parish but bad guys see headlights and duck away. We are focused on getting weapons off the streets,” adds Guidroz.

He reminds residents to:

always lock vehicle

park under a closed garage or in a well lit area

bring in all personal belongings

“Securing your vehicle is great but it is not enough. Take computers out, take purses out, take weapons out because that is what they are going to take,” says Sheriff Guidroz.