SANDESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton Fire District released more information Friday about their response to a shooting that left one person dead.

South Walton firefighters were first called to a chaotic scene at about 11 p.m. Thursday. They arrived at Heron Walk Drive and Baytowne Avenue to find one person who was shot and a vehicle fire.

“When SWFD firefighters arrived at the round-a-bout, they were met with a male patient who was in the custody of WCSO deputies and required treatment for a gunshot wound. Deputies identified the individual as the suspected shooter,” fire officials wrote in a news release. “Minutes later, additional SWFD firefighters were requested to the area of the Courtyard by Marriot for two individuals reporting minor injuries. They did not require transport.”

Firefighters then rushed to “the patient from the original 911 call near Baytowne Wharf,” they wrote. That patient was treated for their injuries, and transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, they added.

“Subsequently, firefighters began extinguishing the vehicle fire. Upon extinguishment, a deceased individual was located within the vehicle and the scene was turned over to law enforcement as part of the potential investigation,” fire officials wrote. “In total, firefighters responded to four patients at this incident, two required transport. SWFD is unable to provide further patient information at the time of this release.”

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office released more information about this case Friday. News 13 will have updates on the investigation later today.