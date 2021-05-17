Montgomery 1-month-old killed by blunt force trauma

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Court documents have revealed the cause of death of Caleb Whisnand Jr., a 1-month-old who was declared missing in Montgomery earlier this week and found dead just days later.

According to an affidavit filed Thursday, the child was killed by “blunt force trauma” to his head and body. The child’s father, Caleb Whisnand Sr., has been charged with capital murder.

Whisnand Sr. was arrested and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bond, officials announced during a briefing Thursday morning.

The baby was reported missing Saturday after Whisnand Sr. called police saying the child was gone after he went inside a gas station. The child’s remains were found Wednesday night and the father was later charged with manslaughter before being upgraded to capital murder.

The events that led up to the newborn’s death have yet to be released by authorities.

No other information has been released at this time.