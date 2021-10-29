Monroe woman jailed after attempting to hit someone with her vehicle during an argument

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 28, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim of the disturbance and they stated that they had a disagreement regarding a utility bill with 31-year-old Valencia D. Collins.

The victim mentioned that Collins turned her vehicle in their direction and attempted to crash into them as they were walking to their parked vehicle. The victim was able to move out of the way of Collins’ vehicle as she crashed the car into the victim’s vehicle.

According to deputies, they observed severe damage to the victim’s vehicle and black tire streaks where the victim’s vehicle was pushed sideways due to extreme force. Deputies made contact with Collins at her job and she admitted to being in a verbal altercation with the victim over utility bills and crashing into the victim’s vehicle after becoming upset.

However, Collins denied attempting to crash into the victim. According to Collins, the victim was in the path of her vehicle and she knew the victim would not be struck by her car as she drove towards them.

Deputies observed Collins’ vehicle to have severe damage and paint transfer to match the victim’s vehicle. Collins was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

She was charged with Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.