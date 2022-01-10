MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 9, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a apartment complex in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim where they advised that 35-year-old Keneka Dann Bennett went to their apartment and started knocking loudly on their door.

According to the victim, they heard Bennett saying, “b**ch where you at” outside of the door. The victim saw Bennett armed with a box cutter.

Allegedly, Bennett kicked the victim’s door open and entered into the apartment with the box cutter in her hand and began swinging the box cutter at the victim. Bystanders intervened and one of the bystanders was cut by the box cutter.

Officers made contact with Bennett for questioning and she admitted to going into the residence with a box cutter in her hand. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Bennett was charged with Home Invasion and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.