All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On February 9, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on a Theft complaint that took place at a convenience store on Cypress Street in West Monroe, La. According to authorities, they learned that over $1,000 worth of alcohol was stolen by four suspects.

During an investigation, officials identified one of the suspects to be Shimedra Hunter. According to the affidavit, Hunter was seen on security footage grabbing a bottle of alcohol as the cashier turned their back.

In a separate investigation, deputies went on to learn that a 15-year-old victim was sex trafficked and involved in pornography for approximately two years. According to the affidavit, sexual activities were allegedly facilitated by a male subject and Hunter.

According to deputies, they learned that the victim had sexual intercourse with Hunter and the male subject after the victim initially met the duo. During their initial meeting, the victim advised Hunter that she was 13 years old and Hunter was allegedly “okay” with the victim’s age.

The victim advised deputies that Hunter allegedly took her to houses to have sexual intercourse with other subjects and Hunter would allegedly steal from the residence while the victim was with the subject.

Officials also learned that Hunter allegedly required the victim to get money from the subjects that she engaged in sexual activities with to pay for food and rent. Authorities went on to obtain an arrest warrant for Hunter and she was arrested on April 29, 2023.

According to officials, Hunter was charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Simple Burglary, Criminal Conspiracy, Felony Theft, and Traffic Children for Sex. Her bond was set at $21,250.