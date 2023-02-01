All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit assisted Monroe Police on an arrest and search warrant at a residence on Cliff Bullock Road in Sterlington, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the homeowner, 43-year-old Lucas Parrish.

As authorities executed the search warrant, they located cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, and testosterone inside the home. Parrish was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with five counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.