MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is still asking for assistance in locating a hit-and-run suspect that fatally struck Janesia Walker on December 6, 2021, in Monroe, La.

According to officials, the suspect’s vehicle was a black KIA SUV that was missing a driver-side mirror that also had damages in the front of the vehicle. If you have any information, please call the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH (2274).