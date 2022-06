Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner or occupants of the black SUV in the pictures below. The suspect vehicle was allegedly involved in a shooting on June 28, 2022, at the 1000 block of Richwood Road #2, which left one person injured.

If anyone has any information on this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.