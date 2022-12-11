Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Gerquarious D. Strong who is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2022.

Photo courtesy of the Monroe Police Department

Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting took place on the 2700 block of Renwick Street in Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Strong, contact police at 318-329-2600.