MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 11, 2022, shortly before 5 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that occurred on the 2600 block of Gordon Avenue in Monroe, La. According to police, they located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and were listed in serious but stable condition.

If anyone has information on the incident, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. As always, we will keep you updated once we receive more information.