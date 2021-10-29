Monroe Police Officer arrested for aggravated battery on a suspect, City of Monroe responds

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 29, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies arrested Monroe Police Officer, 39-year-old Timothy I. Miller Sr., for Aggravated Battery and Malfeasance in Office. The arrest stems from Miller’s use of a taser on a suspect during an arrest on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The Ouachita Sheriff’s Office investigated Miller’s actions at the request of the Monroe Police Department. They reviewed the body camera footage and notified Chief Victor Zordan of Miller’s use of force. Chief Zordan notified the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office of the incident and requested that they conduct a full, independent criminal investigation into the situation.

Officer Miller was placed on administrative leave on Monday, September 27, 2021. Chief Zordan stated, “Our police officers face difficult and challenging situations every time they put on the uniform and are forced to react in tense, evolving circumstances. The job is understandably difficult, but I expect nothing less than the highest levels of professionalism and integrity from our officers in the performance of their duties. I will continue to hold officers accountable to these standards and take action where necessary to ensure that those standards are met.”

Mayor Friday Ellis responded to the incident by saying, “I support the hard work and dedication of our officers who devote their lives to ensuring the safety of ours, but I expect all officers to operate within the bounds of the law. When officers step outside those bounds, they, like any other citizen, will be held accountable.”

Miller was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.