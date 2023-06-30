All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 29, 2023, at 7:40 PM, Monroe Police executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on Bunch Circle after numerous shots fired calls were made in the area. An anonymous witness advised that the alleged shooters ran into a residence after firing their weapons on the street.

According to police, they located approximately five to 10 pounds of THC edibles in a refrigerator. Officers made contact with the homeowner, 25-year-old Laketha York, and she allegedly admitted that the edibles were THC. Police also confirmed that York allegedly advised that someone gave her the narcotics to sell.

York later mentioned that someone made the edibles, left them at her residence, and never returned to get the narcotics. York was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Her bond was set at $10,750.