MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, May 9, 2022, Monroe Police were patrolling at the intersection of Finks Hideaway when they discovered the flow of traffic at a green light was at a complete stop. Officers approached a Buick Enclave and made contact with the driver, 38-year-old Michael Anthony Otwell.

According to officers, Otwell was unconscious in the driver’s seat. After authorities were able to wake Otwell, he turned into the parking lot of a nearby Mcdonald’s.

Michael Anthony Otwell

Otwell stepped out of his vehicle and a syringe fell on the ground near his feet. Officers detained Otwell and placed him in their patrol unit.

Authorities then searched his vehicle and found methamphetamine and heroin in the center console. According to Otwell, the narcotics belonged to him.

Otwell was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Obstruction of Public Passage.