MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 10 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Swanson Correctional Center for Youth on the 4700 block of South Grand in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers learned a disturbance occurred near one of the classrooms on campus.

According to authorities, at least four employees were assaulted as they attempted to intervene and one employee was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The inmates were escorted from the classroom and they were placed on lockdown in a dorm.

At least four inmates were arrested for the incident. Two inmates were charged with Second Degree Battery and two other inmates were charged with Battery on a Correctional Employee.