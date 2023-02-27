MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 26, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 1:50 AM in reference to a shooting at the Onyx Lounge in Monroe. When deputies arrived at they scene, two victims were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to separate hospitals in Ouachita Parish. One victim was taken to LSUS Shreveport in critical condition after being shot numerous times. The second victim suffered from a gunshot to the lower body, but it does not appear to be a life threatening injury.

According to authorities, security working at the club claimed a fight broke out and a Black male, 29-year-old Brandon Wilkerson, took out a handgun and fired it inside the Onyx Lounge. Two victims were struck by gunshots as a result of the shooting. Three security guards identified Brandon Wilkerson as the alleged shooter.

Wilkerson attempted to flee the club, but was apprehended by security with the handgun still in his possession. Wilkerson is facing charges of 2 counts of attempted second degree murder and possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet. His current bond is set at $2,010,000.