MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man is behind bars after deputies find narcotics and a semi-automatic handgun during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle that failed to signal prior to making a turn onto Owl Street in Monroe, La. According to deputies, the vehicle then drove to a residence on Owl Street.

Deputies then initiated a traffic stop and noticed that the driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Dakorrion Jackson, quickly exited the car and began walking away from the vehicle. After authorities made contact with Jackson, they smelled a strong marijuana odor and searched the vehicle.

During the search, deputies found 21 grams of marijuana in the center console of the car and a semi-automatic handgun. According to deputies, Jackson allegedly claimed ownership of the handgun.

He was arrested and charged with the following offenses: