MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, May 1, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit observed a vehicle traveling at a high speed and cross the roadway onto the left side, stopping abruptly in the roadway a few feet from deputies.

Authorities observed the driver of the vehicle give something to the front seat passenger. According to deputies, the passenger began to hide the object under the front passenger’s seat.

Deputies then asked the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle and identified the driver as 28-year-old Devario Johnson and the passenger as 30-year-old Dustin Rose. Authorities then asked for verbal consent to search the vehicle; however, Johnson told deputies that the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend and he could not give them consent to search.

Deputies went on to conduct an open air search of the vehicle using their K-9 deputy. The K-9 alerted deputies that narcotics were present.

Authorities began searching the vehicle and located a loaded 9mm handgun in the passenger’s seat, a backpack containing 953 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and plastics bags on the back seat. Johnson and Rose were placed in handcuffs and transported to the Metro Narcotics Unit for questioning.

Johnson waived his Miranda Rights and told agents that he had no knowledge of the narcotics or firearm because the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend. Johnson admitted that he picked up the passenger prior to the traffic stop.

Devario Durell Johnson Dustin Allen Rose

According to Johnson, the passenger had the backpack where the narcotics were located in and he did not know anything about it. Johnson went on to admit that he handed the firearm to Rose and told him to hide it. Rose also confirmed that Johnson handed him the gun.

Deputies confirmed that the firearm was reported stolen in Lincoln Parish. Rose and Johnson were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Johnson was charged with Careless Operation, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies. Rose was charged with Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.