MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, around 1:58 PM, Monroe Police responded to a complaint inside of the Monroe Police Station. Officers learned that 60-year-old Jeffery David Williams walked into the police station to get his guns back from authorities.

Jeffery D. Williams

According to authorities, Williams threatened to bring a gun to the police station and shoot officers and other workers. Williams also threatened to blow up the Monroe Police Station.

As Williams was placed into handcuffs, he stated, “I never wanted to attack the Monroe Police Station, but the b***h at the front desk told me to.” Williams was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Terrorism.