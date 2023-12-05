All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 27, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a shooting on Evangeline Street. Upon arrival, officers began chasing a male subject who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to court documents, authorities made contact with the subject and he was identified as Kadorian J. Dougan. Dougan was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, officers learned that the shooting took place inside an apartment complex. Authorities went on to obtain a search warrant for the apartment and noticed the door frame was kicked in and the shoe print on the door matched the shoes worn by Dougan.

Officers also observed shell casings located inside the apartment. Authorities concluded that the person who kicked in the door was the shooting victim, according to court documents.

Detectives spoke with Dougan at the hospital and he allegedly admitted to being in the hallway of the apartment; however, he claimed that he was visiting someone across the hall. Authorities learned that the apartment across the hall was vacant. When detectives asked Dougan if he kicked the door, Dougan advised that he was unable to answer questions due to the pain medication that he consumed in the hospital.

Dougan was taken into custody where authorities allegedly found a mask and gloves in his possession. He was charged with Home Invasion.