MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2024, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 40-year-old Robert Scott Brown Jr. of Monroe, La. was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release for Receipt of Child Pornography.

In 2021, agents with the Child Exploitation Unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began investigating individuals who were suspected of distributing and receiving child sexual abuse material over the Internet through a peer-to-peer network. On or about February 1, 2022, in connection with this investigation, the FBI and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the apartment of Brown.

According to authorities, agents located and seized four hard drives from the apartment, and a subsequent search confirmed the hard drives contained child pornography. One of the images which was downloaded to the hard drive on or about January 31, 2021, was a 23-second video of a girl performing oral sex on an adult male.

A restitution hearing has been scheduled for April 3, 2024.