UPDATE (09/14/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 21-year-old Montrelle Jones was sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison on firearm charges. The charges stem from the January 14, 2022, incident where Jones, Terry Davis, and Antonio Hollins were arrested dispute between local gangs that took place near Neville High School.

According to reports, Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022, and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone. Jones pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 14, 2022, officers with the Monroe Police Department arrested three men on charges stemming from a “very violent altercation” at the Nevile High School basketball gym.

Per the police report, the incident took place in the foyer of the gym where approximately 30 individuals were gathered for a fight reportedly between two local gangs.

During the incident, officers noticed 20-year-old Montrelle Jones lift his shirt and attempt to pull out a black handgun equipped with an extended magazine from his waistband.

Officers immediately apprehended Jones, took the gun from him, and placed him under arrest.

Police say that the incident happened as a result of a dispute between two local gangs that stems from a 2020 shooting at Parkview apartments.

During the altercation, officers also broke up a fight between 18-year-old Terry Davis and 19-year-old Antonio Hollins. Officers broke up the fight and both were arrested.

Montrelle Jones, Terry Davis, and Antonio Hollins were booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Montrelle Jones –

Criminal Conspiracy

Disturbing the Peace

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Carrying a firearm on School Property

Violation of Protective Order

Terry Davis –

Disturbing the Peace

Criminal Conspiracy

Antonio Hollins –