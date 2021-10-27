Monroe man jailed after car jacking and kidnapping an elderly man

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Louisville Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with the 69-year-old victim of the incident and questioned him about the disturbance.

The 69-year-old victim mentioned that 34-year-old Brandon Damon Crawford was trying to sell him several different items from a backpack that included phones, gold jewelry, and other items. The victim refused to buy the items.

Crawford then asked the victim for a ride and would not take no for an answer. Crawford allegedly told the victim multiple times “I am not going to hurt you, but I can.”

The victim stated as an older man, he was very intimidated by Crawford and felt he would cause harm to him. Crawford loaded his belongings into the victim’s truck and told him to drive around and he would not hurt him. The victim felt that calling the Monroe Police Department was not an option because Crawford would hurt him before the police could respond.

The victim drove Crawford to a location where he went inside the establishment. Employees at the location locked the door and called the Monroe Police Department.

Crawford was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. According to officers, Crawford was cursing and hollering at officers the entire route to the correctional center. He wished the officers’ families to “burn in hell.”

Once they arrived at the correctional center, officers searched Crawford and found a burnt marijuana blunt and approximately three grams of crystal meth in his socks.

He was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Second Degree Kidnapping, and Car Jacking.