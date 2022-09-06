Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 24, 2019, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Glenwood Hospital in reference to a stabbing victim. Once officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the victim who suffered from approximately 9 stab wounds located on their arm and back.

According to authorities, the victim stated that they were in an argument with then 18-year-old Eddie Holland III who allegedly stabbed them with a knife. After the stabbing, Holland fled the scene.

Authorities went to an apartment complex on Gulpha Drive in West Monroe, La. where the stabbing took place. Officers then made contact with a witness who mentioned they observed Holland stabbing the victim during a verbal altercation. The witness went on to identify Holland as the suspect of the stabbing.

According to the witness, the victim, Holland, and the witness were all friends. On September 5, 2022, Holland was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Second-Degree Attempted Murder.

Holland’s bond was set at $800,000.