Monroe man arrested on 23 counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse and multiple drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday October 15, agents with the Metro Narcotics Unit executed an arrest warrant for 48-year-old Allen Blount on the 3200 block of Dick Taylor Street in Monroe.

During the investigation, authorities found Blount sitting on the front porch of a home advising of the warrant. When agents attempted to put Blount in handcuffs, he reportedly pulled away in an attempt to destroy evidence.

While being interviewed, Blount reportedly told officers that there were no narcotics in the home and they weren’t allowed to search.

After authorities obtained a search warrant, they located undisclosed amounts of Heroin, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Ecstacy, Xanax, Oxycontin and a handgun.

Authorities also located a printer that was used to print counterfeit bills, pages of counterfeit bills and liquid that is used for bleaching counterfeit bills.

Allen Blount was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: