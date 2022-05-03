Content Warning: The following article contains content surrounding sexual assault. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 29, 2022, at 6:09 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1200 block of South 2nd Street in reference to a sex offense complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who was there with their mother.

According to officers, the victim advised authorities they were raped by a Black male behind the 1200 block of South 2nd Street. The victim mentioned they knew the suspect, and spoke with him in the past.

Kevin Osha Robinson

The victim then provided a picture of the suspect in their phone that was sent to them by the suspect. According to the victim, they were unsure of the suspect’s name.

The victim went on to advised officers that the victim met the suspect on the 1200 block of South 2nd Street and the suspect grabbed and pulled them behind the Boston Fish Market, raping the victim. According to the victim, they told the suspect “no” and they believe the suspect lived on Georgia Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and a nurse was called to the scene, confirming sexual intercourse took place. Officers spoke with the victim’s mother and the mother advised authorities that the victim has a mental handicap.

Officers then obtained video footage from the area of the scene and observed the suspect raping the victim, confirming the victim’s statements. Authorities were also able to view the number that sent the suspect’s picture in the victim’s phone.

Authorities identified the suspect as 43-year-old Kevin Osha Robinson and his address was on the 1400 block of Georgia Street. As officers arrived at Robinson’s residence, they made contact with Robinson’s mother, who was the owner of the home.

His mother advised officers that Robinson returned home shortly after 6 PM and took a shower. His mother also mentioned that she washed and dried his clothes for him.

Robinson’s mother gave officers consent to search the residence. Officers discovered the clothes that were washed and dried by the suspect’s mother, was the same clothes the suspect wore in the video footage of the incident.

Robinson was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Third Degree Rape.