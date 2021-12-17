MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 17, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a stolen vehicle complaint on Jennifer Lane that was in progress. While responding to the complaint, deputies discovered the stolen gray Cadillac sedan followed by other individuals in a gold SUV.

While on Highway 165, deputies observed the two vehicles turning into Renwick Street and then into the parking lot of a local convenience store. Upon arrival, deputies observed 18-year-old Josiah Micah Williams attempting to walk away from the stolen vehicle.

According to deputies, Williams fled on foot as he was given verbal commands to stop. After running across Highway 165, Williams was apprehended and placed under arrest.

He was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Williams was charged with the following offenses: