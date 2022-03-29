Content Warning: The following article contains content discussing Child Sexual Abuse. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 22, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office school resource officer was flagged down by a counselor at East Ouachita Middle School. The counselor wanted to file a complaint on behalf of a 14-year-old student/victim.

The officer then spoke with the student, who indicated they spent the President’s Day Weekend at their friend’s house on the 90 block of Nelson Road. According to authorities, the victim’s friend is similar in age and it was the first time the victim stayed over night with their friend.

The victim mentioned that on February 21, 2022, they were in their friend’s bedroom when 40-year-old Charles Kent Brown entered the room. The victim was sitting on the edge of the bed as Brown stood over her rubbing her legs with his hands.

Brown then reach around the victim and grabbed their backside. According to the victim, Brown may have been drinking before the incident. Brown then switched his attention to the victim’s friend and grabbed their breast while making an unknown comment to them.

Charles Kent Brown

Later, Brown was arrested by Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies due to a physical altercation between Brown and his 15-year-old son. Brown was charged with Domestic Battery for the altercation.

According to the victim, they were so disturbed by Brown’s actions to the point the victim changed her clothing from shorts to jeans. After authorities investigated the victim’s claims, they discovered a similar case including Brown and the victim’s friend on January 1, 2022.

During New Year’s Day, the victim’s friend contacted a neighbor because Brown allegedly attempted to pinch them in their breast. The 14-year-old backed away from Brown to prevent his actions.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, Brown was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles. Brown’s bond was set at $15,000.