MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, Monroe Police were called to a local elementary school in reference to a juvenile sex offense that occurred at the 1100 block of South 8th Street in the city limits. Officers witnessed 42-year-old Steve McGraw via video chat with his body lying on top of a juvenile in a manner that was perceived as sexual and inappropriate.

According to officers, they attempted to interview the victim but they were too distraught to provide a statement. McGraw admitted laying on the bed next to the victim, but denied laying on top of the victim.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.