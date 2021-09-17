Monroe man arrested for home invasion and aggravated assault with a firearm

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday September 16, officers with the Monroe Police Department’s HEAT Team responded to a home invasion complaint on the 4200 block of Elm Street.

While en route to the location, officers were advised that the suspect had taken off in a beige Nissan Sentra. Officers were then able to locate the vehicle traveling west on the 4000 block of Elm Street.

When officers eventually stopped the vehicle, they identified the driver as 28-year-old Juleon Moore. At the time of the incident, Moore was said to be difficult to understand, and under the influence of narcotics.

After speaking with the complainant, officers were advised that Moore showed up at his apartment with an AR-15 in his pants. Per the arrest report, when the complainant asked Moore to leave, Mooore pulled the gun out of his pants and began pointing it at him and two other people in the apartment.

During the altercation, the complainant and other occupants began to fight Moore for the gun and were eventually able to get Moore out of the residence, as they were scared he was going to kill them.

Juleon Moore was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: