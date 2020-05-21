Monroe man arrested for attempted second degree murder for shooting his roommate

Monroe, La. (05/21/20)— Wednesday night at around 7:30 P.M., police units were dispatched to a residence in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim standing in the road with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh. He advised them that he had been shot by Dennis Moran, age 61, of Monroe, in the apartment the two men shared.

Officers made contact with Moran, who was immediately advised of his rights per Miranda, handcuffed, and questioned.

Moran advised that he and his roommate got into a verbal altercation over the roommate not opening the door fast enough.

During the altercation, Moran brandished his handgun, a .25 caliber, pointed it at his roommate, then shot him as he tried to flee the apartment.

Moran advised that he knew prior to firing that he was about to shoot. Fortunately, he was only able to fire one round due to his weapon malfunctioning.

At the scene, the roommate was transported to Conway hospital to be airlifted to LSU Shreveport.

A further investigation revealed the two men had lived together for two months before this incident occured.

Both men were highly intoxicated at the time of the altercation.

A criminal history check on Moran revealed him to be a convicted felon prohibited from owning or carrying a firearm.

Moran was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm or Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies. He was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.